Ill. Gov. Pritzker, other elected officials talked in Carbondale about completing 2020 Census

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker stopped in Carbondale on Thursday morning, September 24 to talk about completing the census.
Jackson County has one of the lowest census completion rates in the state at 59 percent. The State of Illinois is at 70 percent completed.
“I encourage everybody to just reach out to one other person. Sign up yourself, but just reach out to one other person. Just send them a text that says have you signed up for the census.”
Pritzker said this last-ditch effort is about bringing dollars to your neighborhood that can help with many things like schools, roads, health care and much more.
“Hundreds of millions of dollars that will come here if people will do the job of signing up, will do to lift everybody up in our state, but particularly here in southern Illinois where we need jobs, and we need to help build this economy," the governor said.
Senator Dale Fowler also agreed how important bringing money to southern Illinois is for the people.
“We have to take control of these dollars," he said. "We want these dollars that’s out there let’s go get it.”
Fowler said he and his team have been working to bring those dollars back to southern Illinois.
“I’ve had a lot of my interns going to the schools, putting yard signs up," he said. "I’ve been going to the schools personally and talking of the importance of signing up for the census.”
Carmen Suarez of the Hispanic outreach for the Carbondale NAACP knows the “hard to count population” sometimes doesn’t know how much the census can help communities.
“I think that most people are willing to do so, but they don’t understand what it means to them, and to their families and to their communities that’s been our job.”
Governor Pritzker agreed that some residents don’t consider the importance of the census.
“One of the challenges, I think, we’ve had is that we haven’t had everybody engaged in the idea that this is important to everybody you know," he said.
The last day to fill out the 2020 census is September 30.
