Harrisburg schools temporarily switch to full remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Students attending Harrisburg schools switched to full-remote learning on Thursday, September 24.
In letter from Harrisburg Community Unit School District #3 Superintendent Mike Gauch on Wednesday, parents and students learned that classes would be full-remote from Thursday through Friday, October 2.
According to Superintendent Gauch moving to full-remote temporarily is in the best interest for students and staff due to a number of students and staff recently testing positive for COVID-19.
Gauch said the decision was made after several discussions with the area health department.
Remote and in-person classes were canceled on Wednesday due to some students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Also in the letter, Gauch thanked parents for their patience during “this impossible situation.”
Students will return to the in-person and remote learning format on Monday, Oct. 5.
