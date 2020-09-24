Harrisburg schools temporarily switch to full remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

Harrisburg schools temporarily switch to full remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns
Students attending Harrisburg schools temporarily switched to full-remote learning on Thursday, September 24. (Source: Live 5)
By Marsha Heller | September 24, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 9:16 AM

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Students attending Harrisburg schools switched to full-remote learning on Thursday, September 24.

In letter from Harrisburg Community Unit School District #3 Superintendent Mike Gauch on Wednesday, parents and students learned that classes would be full-remote from Thursday through Friday, October 2.

According to Superintendent Gauch moving to full-remote temporarily is in the best interest for students and staff due to a number of students and staff recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Gauch said the decision was made after several discussions with the area health department.

Remote and in-person classes were canceled on Wednesday due to some students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Attention Unit 3 Parents/Guardians: Please click the link for an important announcement from Superintendent Gauch. https://5il.co/lbzr

Posted by Harrisburg High School on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Also in the letter, Gauch thanked parents for their patience during “this impossible situation.”

Students will return to the in-person and remote learning format on Monday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.