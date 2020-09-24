Graves Co. deputies investigating stolen trailer

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating a stolen trailer.
At around 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, deputies were dispatched to New Hope Church Rd. in northern Graves County for a report of a stolen trailer.
The trailer was described as an 18-foot dovetail trailer loaded with 2-feet-by-16-feet corrugated metal banded together, along with about 200 pieces of tongue-and-groove wooden slats.
The items were not secured to the trailer, and deputies say several pieces of wood had fallen from the trailer and were strewn down New Hope Rd.
According to deputies, two people in a dark-colored, very dirty Chevrolet Z71 extended cab pickup were seen pulling the trailer and items falling from it. One of them was described as a man between 18 and 24 years old, with brown hair and wearing a gray hoodie.
They were last seen heading north on U.S. 45 at the old General Tire location.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Dale Mason with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.
Deputies say the serial number to the stolen trailer was entered into the National Crime Information Computer.
