Gov. Pritzker to stop in Carbondale, Marion to discuss 2020 Census

CARBONDALE and MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make two stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, September 24 to discuss the importance of being counted in the 2020 Census.
Gov. Pritzker’s first stop will be at Carbondale Main Street, Inc. at 10:30 a.m.
Currently, the census self-response rate in Jackson County is 59.0 percent.
Pritzker’s second stop will be at Man-Tra-Con Corporation in Marion at 1 p.m.
The census self-response rate in Williamson County is 68 percent.
Overall, the self-response rate for the state of Illinois is at 70.7 percent.
This is slightly higher than the final response rate for the 2010 Census, which was 70.5 percent.
The national self-response rate is 62.2 percent.
The last day to register for the 2020 Census is Wednesday, September 30.
