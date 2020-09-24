Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 update at 3pm

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday, September 23. (Source: Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | September 24, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 10:36 AM

FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a briefing on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, September 24.

Kentucky cases

On Wednesday, September 23, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported a total of 63,517 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

KDPH also reported a total of 1,124 deaths and 11,480 recoveries.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 99-year-old woman from Christian County; a 50-year-old man and two women, ages 81 and 84, from Jefferson County; and an 83-year-old man from Marshall County.

Currently, 1,291,548 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Kentucky.

