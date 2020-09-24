Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 update at 3pm

FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a briefing on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, September 24.
On Wednesday, September 23, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported a total of 63,517 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
KDPH also reported a total of 1,124 deaths and 11,480 recoveries.
The deaths reported Wednesday include a 99-year-old woman from Christian County; a 50-year-old man and two women, ages 81 and 84, from Jefferson County; and an 83-year-old man from Marshall County.
Currently, 1,291,548 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Kentucky.
