Froman death sentence upheld

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for an Illinois man convicted of abducting his estranged girlfriend from Kentucky and killing her along an Ohio interstate.
A Warren County jury sentenced Terry Froman to death in 2017 for shooting Kimberly Thomas on Interstate 75 in 2014.
A unanimous state Supreme Court on Thursday upheld that death sentence, rejecting arguments by Froman’s attorney that he received an unfair trial.
In 2018, Froman was sentenced to life in prison in Kentucky after pleading guilty to state charges there of killing Thomas' 17-year-old son Michael Mohney and kidnapping Thomas.
