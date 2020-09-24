First Alert Thursday Morning Forecast

An area of low pressure over the south continues to send clouds and light rain and sprinkles northeast into parts of the Heartland this morning….but will be finally pushing off to the east as we go through the day. There looks to be a good chance of some light rain or showers in our southeast counties e.g. Ky and Tn mainly during the morning hours but by afternoon things should be slowly drying/clearing from west to east. Highs today will likely range from near 70 east to the mid 70s west. After a quiet and cool Thursday night, Friday will bring more sun and warmer temps.