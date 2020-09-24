First Alert: Light rain possible this morning

(KFVS) - A dreary start to your Thursday.
Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning with a few isolated showers and light rain possible.
Wake-up temps will be in the middle to upper 50s.
Scattered showers and light rain will slowly push south and east through the daytime hours.
Most of us will be dry by the late afternoon and evening hours.
Highs this afternoon will range from the low to mid 70s.
Friday will dry, sunny and warmer.
Heading towards the weekend, high temperatures will be in the 80s with sunny skies.
There is a slight chance for a shower, but most areas will remain dry.
