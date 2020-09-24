Egyptian Health Department reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 10 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Six are from Saline County, one is from Gallatin County, and three are from White County.
Saline County has had a total of 315 lab confirmed positives, including 4 deaths.
White County has had a total of 166 lab-confirmed positives and 1 death.
Gallatin County has a total of 74 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.