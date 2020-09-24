Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 4 additional deaths from COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, September 24.
The newly reported deaths include a person in their 70s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s.
The health center reported 40 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,710.
They provided the following graphic showing the total confirmed cases' exposure.
According to the chart, the greatest percent of the total confirmed cases in the county, 25.80 percent, were exposed in households, followed 24.73 percent who had unknown exposure.
You can check a summary of the cases in Cape Girardeau County below.
Check a summary from just September below.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.