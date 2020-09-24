Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 4 additional deaths from COVID-19

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, September 24. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | September 24, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:58 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, September 24.

The newly reported deaths include a person in their 70s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s.

09-24-2020 at 3:00 PM: We are deeply saddened to announce four additional deaths attributed to COVID. Individuals were...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Thursday, September 24, 2020

The health center reported 40 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,710.

They provided the following graphic showing the total confirmed cases' exposure.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center provided this pie chart showing the exposure for the total confirmed cases in the county.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center provided this pie chart showing the exposure for the total confirmed cases in the county. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)

According to the chart, the greatest percent of the total confirmed cases in the county, 25.80 percent, were exposed in households, followed 24.73 percent who had unknown exposure.

