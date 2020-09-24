Cairo, Ill. man facing murder charge in Paducah, Ky. shooting that killed 1, injured 4 others

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An Illinois man was charged with murder in connection to a Paducah shooting that killed one person and injured four others.
Christopher Howard, 31, of Cairo, Ill. was arrested in Columbia, Mo. on warrants charging him with murder, four counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
According to police, Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, Ill., was killed in the August 8 shooting in the 900 block of Boyd Street.
Demonta Woodward, 21, of Mounds; Keenan A. Parson, 25, of Marion; Cynthia White, 28; and Miranda Williams, 29, both of Paducah, were injured in the shooting.
Police say they have conducted more than 100 interviews and served numerous search warrants during the investigation.
They said there was an “ongoing, violent feud” between two groups of people from Mounds, Ill. and Cairo, Ill. Members of those two groups went to Paducah on the evening of August 8 to attend the Emancipation Day festivities.
According to police, witnesses said those group members saw each other on Boyd Street and “words were exchanged.” Several of them allegedly pulled out handguns and multiple shots were fired.
Howard was identified as one of the shooters involved in the shooting that resulted in the death of Keyshawn Childress.
Myree Marshall was previously arrested in Lexington, Ky. on a warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Marshall was charged with firing the shots that injured Cynthia White and Miranda Williams, both of Paducah.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also text “WKY” and your tip to 847411.
The Paducah Police Department was assisted by the Cairo Police Department; Alexander County Sheriff’s Department; Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department; Illinois State Police; Mounds Police Department; Carbondale Police Department; U.S. Marshals; FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; U.S. Secret Service; the Columbia, Mo. Police Department and the Boone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Department.
