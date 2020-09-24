Bi-County Health Department reports 6 more COVID-19 related deaths

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of six more COVID-19 related deaths and 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the Bi-County region.
All six death are from long term care facilities in Williamson County and all were previously diagnosed with COVID-19.
Franklin County has 10 of the new COVID-19 cases and Williamson County has 20 of the new cases.
To date, there have been a total of 1,389 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 520 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.
This includes 46 deaths in Williamson County and three deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 751 have recovered in Williamson County and 306 have recovered in Franklin County.
