What you need to know Sept. 23

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 23.
Today will be cooler and damp for some parts of the Heartland today.
Wake-up temps will range in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Cloudy skies will continue to stick around in the Heartland for the rest of the day.
Light rain is possible in southeast Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee throughout the afternoon.
High temperatures this afternoon will be chilly in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.
Showers will stick around in our southern counties heading into Thursday.
Northern counties will stay dry on Thursday and may even see some sunshine by the afternoon.
Heading into the weekend it will be slightly warmer.
There is a chance for an isolated shower, but most of the Heartland will be mainly dry.
- The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted to extend the county’s mask mandate for one month.
- A recent political ad is raising a lot of eyebrows in Franklin County. Candidates are speaking out.
- Two of three Lake County, Tenn. jail inmates have been caught. Inmate Cameron Howard is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
- The U.S. government on Tuesday executed a former soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to kill a Georgia nurse he believed had put a spell on him.
- In a sweeping bipartisan vote that takes a government shutdown off the table, the House passed a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday night.
- Louisville is preparing for more protests and possible unrest in advance of the state attorney general’s announcement about whether he will charge officers in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death.
- Gov. JB Pritzker has put the Illinois National Guard in a “state of readiness” in anticipation of an announcement on whether charges will be filed in the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
- The CDC is encouraging Americans to avoid higher-risk Halloween activities like trick-or-treating in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Great Smoky Mountain Park Officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for vandalizing the Foothills Parkway West Entrance Sign.
- The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking residents to register their doorbell camera with them to help fight crime.
- Retail giant Walmart is launching its own clothing line.
