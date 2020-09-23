2-vehicle crash blocks one lane of Hwy. 25 near Delta

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash and truck fire in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday morning, September 23.
The crash happened on Highway 25, just northeast of County Road 249 near Delta around 7:45 a.m.
According to a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a pick-up truck was on fire on the side of the roadway when an SUV rear-ended a dump truck.
The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
One lane of Hwy. 25 is blocked due to the crash.
Emergency crews are directing traffic as crews work to clear the area.
MSHP troopers, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies and crews with the Gordonville Fire Department responded to the crash.
