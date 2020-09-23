US District Court for the Southern District of Illinois to host high school art competition awards

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On Friday, September 25, 2020, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois will host an awards ceremony for its inaugural high school art competition.
Students from each of the 38 counties comprising the federal judicial district known as the Southern District of Illinois were invited to submit artwork and writings centered around the theme “Justice Means.”
Thirty-two entries from ten different high school were received.
The project was the brainchild of the Court’s Community Outreach Committee.
The goal was to develop student awareness of the federal court system and to feature artwork and writings from local students.
The pieces will be displayed in the federal courthouses located in East St. Louis and Benton, Illinois.
Several pieces will have the honor of hanging in the historic ten-foot high wooden bulletin boards that carried postal messages from the past.
Others will be placed in more modern cases.
The awards ceremony will held in the East St. Louis courthouse atrium at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, and contestants are invited to attend by Zoom.
Any contestant who has not received a notice of the Zoom awards ceremony should contact Clerk of Court Meg Robertie at (618) 482-9371.
Information regarding the 2021 competition will be sent to the high schools in the near future.
The Court extends its sincerest thanks to the teachers who encouraged and facilitated the entry of the pieces by their students.
