Three Murray men arrested for trafficking a controlled substance near a school

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men, Kayden T. Rogers, Ali D. Hammonds, and Kayden T. Roger for trafficking in a controlled substance with 1000 feet of a school (class d felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (class a misdemeanor).
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained a search warrant for 1603 A Bourland Lane, Murray, Ky, during a drug trafficking investigation.
When deputies got to the home, Kayden Rogers and Ali Hammonds were present, along with a young who had been reported missing.
Avion Cavitt arrived at home, while deputies searched.
During the investigation, deputies located approximately 2 pounds of marijuana packaged for resale, a handgun, over 100 individual packages of THC edibles.
The residence is located within 1000 feet of a local daycare.
