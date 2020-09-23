Staying cloudy, cool and at times rainy

Cool and cloudy weather continues for much of the Heartland. The southern half of the Heartland will see more scattered light rainfall as we push through the late afternoon and early evening hours. Light scattered rain may push a little farther north by the late evening and overnight hours, so parts of southern Illinois could get a few light showers too. Lows tonight will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s with the light rain. Thursday will start with more scattered showers and the light rain will slowly push south and east through the daytime hours. Most of us will be dry by the late afternoon and evening hours. The weekend is continuing to trend drier and warmer.