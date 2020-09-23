Sikeston man sentenced to 15 years for robbery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 23 year old Sikeston man, Jamal Brooks, has been sentenced to 15 years for interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
On October 12, 2018, Jamal Brooks went to Gas and Goodies located in Sikeston.
He pointed a small pistol at the store clerk, and told them to give him the money.
Brooks reached into the register and took cash from the drawer.
On October 29, 2018, Brooks went to Gas and Goodies store in Sikeston again.
He pointed a pistol at the store clerk, then demanded money from the cash register.
The store clerk gave Brooks the money from the register.
The amount taken during the robbery was $250.
Officers went to the scene, but were unable to locate a suspect.
Later, officers received a tip the person who robbed the store was Jamal Brooks.
Officers arrested Brooks for the robberies.
Brooks admitted he committed both robberies of the Gas and Goodies convenience store on October 12 and October 29, 2018.
