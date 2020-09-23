S7HD reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Hardin county has one new case, Johnson County has three, Massac County has three, six are in Pulaski County, and another six are in Union County.
Southern Seven reports eight new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, there are 779 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1049 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There are currently 242 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven reports 25 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
