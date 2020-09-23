SCC announces the opening of The Cupboard, a food distribution center for students

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - As families throughout the region continue struggling to overcome hardships due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, many college students have found themselves struggling to obtain bare essentials, including many who struggle with food insecurity.
As more and more students are looking for a helping hand, Shawnee Community College is working to ensure they help to reduce the struggle for their students.
The college has chosen to assist by opening “The Cupboard”, a food distribution center that provides essential food items to students at SCC.
The Cupboard is currently providing weekly distribution for students with donations made by The Saints Foundation of Shawnee Community College and student clubs and organizations at SCC.
For more information or to contribute to the Saints Foundation, call 618.634.3211 or email tinad@shawneecc.edu.
