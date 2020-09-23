6 new COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one in her eighties
- Male – two in their twenties, two in their fifties, and one in his sixties
They are being placed in isolation.
Sixty-two active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 1,253 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths. Nine individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,167 individuals.
