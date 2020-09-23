1,580 new cases of COVID-19 in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,580 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, September 23.
The health department reported a total of 116,946 cases, including 1,947 deaths and 989 hospitalizations.
The seven-day percent positive of PCR tested individuals on Wednesday is 11.4 percent.
Currently, 1,244,563 tests for the virus have been performed in Missouri and 73,234 tests for COVID-19 antibodies.
