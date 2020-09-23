Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band to present virtual holiday concert

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band, featuring University band students, faculty and staff members, will present a slice of holiday cheer this December with a virtual performance of Leroy Anderson’s holiday favorite, “Sleigh Ride.”
The performance will feature conductors Dr. Trae Blanco, director of University bands; Mr. Brent Johnson, director of athletic bands; Dr. Todd Hill, director of jazz studies; Mr. Dennis Johnson, director of bands emeritus; Dr. Roger Reichmuth, former chair of the Department of Music and Mr. John Fannin, former director of athletic bands.
With the help of nationally-recognized digital performance company Keep Making Music, performers will work throughout the fall months to submit recordings to virtually collaborate with their friends and peers.
This collaboration will culminate in a video release on December 4 in conjunction with Main Street Merriment in downtown Murray on the same evening.
“We know that many of us are missing the opportunity to attend performances in person, to make music together and to gather and celebrate festive occasions,” said Carol Brunn, coordinator of the Town & Gown program. “We hope that this video will help our community come together and celebrate.”
The project is open to all Town and Gown Community Band members, who are invited to join the virtual experience as a player or with a donation to the Town & Gown Community Band.
Pre-registration will run from September 28 through October 2 at keepmakingmusic.org/msu-anderson.
This early registration date will allow the band to create the best product to release to the community to represent the hard-working instrumentalists from the region and beyond.
