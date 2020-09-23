Mostly cloudy skies will continue for much of your Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a good deal of cloud cover along with a few very isolated light showers across the area. These isolated showers will dissipate more than likely after midnight. We could see a few isolated showers in our southern counties during the predawn hours. Temperatures will slowly be falling to the upper 50s and lower 60s after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.
Thursday will start off mostly cloud with a few isolated showers possible in our southern counties. We will see a few breaks in the clouds across our northern and western counties during the afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 60s in our eastern counties to middle 70s in our far western counties.
As we head towards the weekend, we will see warmer temperatures and sunny skies across most of the Heartland. There will be a slim chance for a shower, but most areas look to remain dry. Highs will be well into the 80s this weekend.
