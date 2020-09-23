Mostly cloudy skies will continue for much of your Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a good deal of cloud cover along with a few very isolated light showers across the area. These isolated showers will dissipate more than likely after midnight. We could see a few isolated showers in our southern counties during the predawn hours. Temperatures will slowly be falling to the upper 50s and lower 60s after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.