Mo. Gov. Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution, the first lady was tested on Wednesday morning, September 23 after displaying minor symptoms. The governor was then tested as well and received a positive result.
All official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice.
As a precautionary measure, the governor’s staff has been tested and is awaiting results.
At this time, according to his office, the governor feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the first lady has mild symptoms.
They say proper safety protocols have been implemented at the direction of Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.
During this time, Governor Parson continues to conduct and fulfill all roles of businesses of the state of Missouri from the Governor’s Mansion without interruption.
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, will held a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23.
On Tuesday, September 22, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 66 at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. First Lady Teresa Parson was also there for the signing.
According to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, they were notified directly by the governor’s office on Wednesday about Gov. Parson’s positive test.
“We have alerted everyone who attended,” she said.
Sheriff Dickerson said no more than a half-dozen sheriff’s office employees attended the event.
When asked what kind of contact the governor had at the sheriff’s office during his visit, Sheriff Dickerson said: “The governor came through the garage, which leads directly into our training room.”
She said he did not walk anywhere else in the building.
Moving forward, the sheriff said they are taking the necessary steps the health department advised them to take. She said they are not quarantining at this time, but are offering it to employees if they choose.
We asked if she was personally concerned about her exposure.
“You are going to be exposed no matter where you go or what you do and we have a job to do, so we are going to continue doing it,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.