Marion Carnegie Library under construction, receives PNG grant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Marion Carnegie Library has received the Project Next Generation (PNG) grant for the third year in a row.
PNG is awarded through Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White, and the Illinois State Library.
This grant funds technology based afterschool activities for students ages 10 to 19.
What that means is, kids and teens can experience new technology by participating in fun projects at the library.
What they will learn and what they will do can be found below.
- Programming- Design stickers
- Robotics- Heat press hoodies
- Graphic Art- Model sculptures
- Video Production- Design posters
- Engineering-Use green screen technology
- 3D design-Code robots
A library interior renovation project is also set to begin construction soon.
The project includes taking existing rooms and reconfiguring the spaces.
The Events Center will be renovated to create the Mariella Aikman Playroom, which will be attached to the Children’s Department.
The second half of the room will be turned into a technology based media lab.
The lab will house all of the technology used for programming.
This will give patrons a place they can come learn about the different equipment the library has for use such as 3D printers, laser cutters, digital drawing and video editing software.
This equipment will be open for public use.
Upstairs the former Technical Services Department will become a multifunctional meeting space.
This space will be used for library programs and can be booked by civic organizations.
The library also releases a list of upcoming events:
More information on the Marion Carnegie Library can be found on their website.
