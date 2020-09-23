Kellerman Foundation donates Flag House for 8th annual Liberty Days celebration

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mary Ann Kellerman and the Kellerman Foundation have donated use of Cape Girardeau’s storied Flag House for a reception for Stars and Stripes publisher Max Lederer and noted author, actor and Cape Girardeau native Dale Dye.
Lederer and Dye will be visiting the city on October 2.
The reception will be held at the Flag House from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Former lieutenant governor Peter Kinder and decorated Vietnam aviator and retired Boeing test pilot, Colonel Jack Jackson will host the event.
This is the 8th annual Liberty Days to celebrate the anniversary of the first publications of the Stars and Stripes, a military newspaper in Bloomfield, on November 9th, 1861 in the early days of the Civil War.
This year there will be numerous reenactors, presenters and noted historians including Dr. Curt Fields, one of the nation’s most renowned interpreters and portrayer of General Ulysses S. Grant.
