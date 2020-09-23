Jackson County, Ill. unveils ballot retrieval box

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Voters in Jackson County in Jackson County will have another safe way to vote, without even getting out of their car.
The county put up a ballot retrieval box on the west side of the courthouse.
The Jackson County Clerk and Recorder, Frank Byrd, added this in for safety measures for the upcoming election.
“I want to make sure the voters have every option available to vote," he said.
Byrd said adding a ballot retrieval box was something Jackson County needed during election season. “I think it’s going to make it more accessible to people.”
Byrd said voters should not worry, their ballots will be safe.
“We’ll retrieve it every day, and, like I said, it has 24-hour video surveillance," he said.
Jackson County purchased this via grant money from a non-profit group based out of Chicago called the Center for Tech. and Civic Life.
Byrd said other counties have called and asked where they got theirs, but are having no luck.
“There’s a backlog on them now, because so many other places are wanting them. So, it will be a while now before anyone can get one,” said Byrd.
Byrd said this was a team effort with the City of Murphysboro. “It really worked out really well. I really appreciate it.”
He said he did not know if there are any other retrieval boxes in the area, "nobody that I know of has a free standing one like this, no. "
Byrd said he added more days to early voting in Carbondale and at SIU, they also have a few other ways to vote.
“Anyways, we’re going to have grace period voting and curbside available,” said Byrd.
