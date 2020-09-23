Heartland manager says golf course is booming during pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Country Club General Manager Paul Belcher said there’s no doubt the pandemic has actually brought more business to this golf course.
“We’ve had I would say 25 to 30 percent increase for our rounds here this year,” he said.
The National Golf Foundation reports a 20 percent increase in golf rounds across the country in the month of July. Belcher said it’s easy to understand why.
“You may have 50 people playing golf but there on a 120 acres,” he said.
The increase started during the early months of the pandemic.
"A lot of people were out of work for a while that normally did work so they had more time they were able to come out during march, April, and May,” said Belcher.
With the uncertainty of Covid everyday he’s glad people can kick back here.
“You’re playing a game It should be something to help people get away from the difficult times that’s what I would use it for,” he said.
Over at Bent Creek Golf Course in Jackson, the owner said they have also seen close to a 20 percent increase in the last year.
