Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23.
The Illinois Department for Public Health reported 1,531 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths on Tuesday.
Illinois' positivity rate is 3.5 percent.
A total of 277,266 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 8,486 deaths.
Currently, 5,185,216 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
