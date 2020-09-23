Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 824 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Tuesday.
The state’s positivity rate is 4.52 percent.
A total of 62,731 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,119 deaths and 11,361 recoveries.
Currently, 1,142,031 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
