Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
By Marsha Heller | September 23, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 9:40 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 824 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Tuesday.

The state’s positivity rate is 4.52 percent.

A total of 62,731 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,119 deaths and 11,361 recoveries.

Currently, 1,142,031 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

