Gallatin Co. school staff member test positive for COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to a Facebook post from Gallatin County school board member Gary Clayton, a staff member in the school district has tested positive.
The staff member is symptomatic and the last day the staff member was in the building was on Friday, September 18.
Administration immediately called Egyptian Health and started a tracing investigation.
After that investigation it was found that no other staff members were considered “close contacts”.
The health department did not identify any students who were considered “close contact” due to the mitigation plan that is in place.
The school district will continue to complete extensive cleaning and sterilizing of the rooms in the building as we do every night.
The district says they have followed all protocols handed down by the agencies involved and feel this has been contained and have been able to minimize the impact.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.