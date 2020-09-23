First Alert: Cloudy, cool with light rain possible

(KFVS) - Today will be cooler and damp for some parts of the Heartland today.
Wake-up temps will range in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Cloudy skies will continue to stick around in the Heartland for the rest of the day.
Light rain is possible in southeast Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee throughout the afternoon.
High temperatures this afternoon will be chilly in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.
Showers will stick around in our southern counties heading into Thursday.
Northern counties will stay dry on Thursday and may even see some sunshine by the afternoon.
Heading into the weekend it will be slightly warmer.
There is a chance for an isolated shower, but most of the Heartland will be mainly dry.
