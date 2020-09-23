Egyptian Health Department reports 18 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who has passed away due to complications of COVID-19. (Source: WIS)
By Jessica Ladd | September 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 4:18 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who has passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o A male, in his teens, at home and in isolation

o A female, in her 20s, case status in progress

o A female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation

o A male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation

o A male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation

o A male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation

o A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation

o A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation

o A male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

o A female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation

o A female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation

o A male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation

o A male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation

o A male, in his 60s, case status in progress

o A female, in her 70s, at home and in isolation

o A male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation

o A male, in his 70s, case status in progress

Gallatin County

o A male, under the age of 10, case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 309 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.

White County has had a total of 163 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 73 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

