Egyptian Health Department reports 18 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who has passed away due to complications of COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o A male, in his teens, at home and in isolation
o A female, in her 20s, case status in progress
o A female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
o A male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
o A male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
o A male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
o A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
o A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
o A male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
o A female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
o A female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
o A male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
o A male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
o A male, in his 60s, case status in progress
o A female, in her 70s, at home and in isolation
o A male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation
o A male, in his 70s, case status in progress
Gallatin County
o A male, under the age of 10, case status in progress
To date, Saline County has had a total of 309 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.
White County has had a total of 163 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 73 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
