COVID-19 grants for businesses in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The President of the Carbondale Business Development Corporation (CBDC) announced that CBDC will make twenty-five $1,000 grants available to small business located within the City of Carbondale, Illinois.
This money is from the CBDC development fund.
In order to qualify for the grant, a business must be located within the City of Carbondale, have less than $3 million in annual sales, sell a majority of its products or services in the local area; the business must be negatively affected by COVID-19, cannot be a home-based business and must be a for-profit business.
Lastly, businesses cannot be owned by CBDC board members or immediate family members.
Business owners can apply at www.cbdcgrant.com.
Applications will be accepted until 5:00 pm on September 30, 2020.
Qualified applicants will be placed in a lottery with a random selection process for grant recipients.
Funds are expected to be distributed by October 10, 2020.
