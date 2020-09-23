Colo. man wanted for escape arrested in the Heartland after stolen vehicle investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into a stolen vehicle in McCracken County leads to four arrests, including a man wanted out of Colorado for escape and robbery.
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office were call to the County Aire Mobile Home Park early Tuesday morning for a reported stolen vehicle.
The victim told deputies that her 2008 Chrysler Sebring, which had a gun inside, had been stolen.
Shortly after the report, officers with the Paducah Police Department spotted three people inside the stolen car at a gas station on HC Mathis Drive.
All three occupants, Jessica Myers, 27, Kassandra Riley, 36, and Austin Moore, 27, all of Paducah, were arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Myers was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Riley was charged with possession of marijuana and theft.
Moore was charged with possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Officers said they searched the car and found marijuana, methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia, but no gun was in the vehicle.
Deputies continued their investigation into the car theft and learned the gun had been allegedly taken from a man who was expected to return to the mobile home park.
Deputies returned to the area to search for the man, found him and took him into custody.
K9 Sakal was deployed to search the area on the suspicion that the man had thrown some items as deputies approached him.
Deputies said K9 Sakal found the stolen gun and more than one pound of marijuana.
The man, identified as Lamont Davonte Rodgers, 26 of Colorado, was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Rodgers was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in marijuana and served with two arrest warrants out of Colorado.
The sheriff’s office said they served the warrants when they learned Rodgers was wanted out of Colorado on escape and robbery charges.
