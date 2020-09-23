Cloudy with Light Rain Today

Cloudy skies to start off the day with southern areas in the Heartland seeing a few sprinkles and/or light rain. Temperatures will be ranging form the upper 40s/low 50s north to the uppers 50s south. Clouds will stay through the day with light rain likely to continue in southeast Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures cool by the afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s where there are thinner clouds.