City of Paducah preparing for Halloween
By Jessica Ladd | September 23, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 2:10 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Fall is here, and Halloween is a little more than a month away. 

Over the next few days, the City of Paducah will review recommendations and guidance from sources including the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. 

The city will provide information to the community with the goal of having a safe, healthy, and fun Halloween 2020. 

There will be information and ideas about how to have safer festivities including guidance to minimize risk while trick-or-treating. 

The city is also asking the public for feedback and ideas.

