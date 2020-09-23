City of Paducah preparing for Halloween

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Fall is here, and Halloween is a little more than a month away.
Over the next few days, the City of Paducah will review recommendations and guidance from sources including the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
The city will provide information to the community with the goal of having a safe, healthy, and fun Halloween 2020.
There will be information and ideas about how to have safer festivities including guidance to minimize risk while trick-or-treating.
The city is also asking the public for feedback and ideas.
