Cedar Lake boat launch to close temporarily for resurfacing

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale has plans to resurface the boat launch at Cedar Lake between September 28 and October 2.
The Lake Management Supervisor says the work should only take two days to complete, dependent on weather conditions.
Signs have been placed at the boat launch to notify and remind visitors of the temporary closure.
If the work is completed before October 2, the public will be notified.
For more information, contact Public Relations at 618-559-1939.
