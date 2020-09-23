Bi-County Health Department reports 3 more deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 23 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in the Franklin- Williamson County region on Wednesday.
A female in her 70s and a male in his 70s, both from long term care facilities in Williamson County and a male in his 80s from Franklin County, all were previoulsy diagnosed with COVID-19 , have died of COVID-19 related illness.
The positive individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One toddler, one under 10, one teenager, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s
- Males: One in their 50s and one in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in their 70s
- Males: One in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60 and one in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 1369 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 510 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19 including 40 deaths in Williamson County and three deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 751 have recovered in Williamson County and 306 have recovered in Franklin County.
