Baptist Health to offer curbside flu shots

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah will offer curbside flu shots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 26 and October 3, just outside the main entrance of the hospital at 2501 Kentucky Ave.
Flu shots cost $40 for the basic flu vaccine and $70 for the high-dose vaccine, which is recommended for those over age 65.
There is no co-pay or out-of-pocket expense for a flu vaccine when a patient’s insurance is in-network.
What to expect?
- Arriving patients will receive paperwork and parking instructions. You may visit BaptistHealth.com/FluShot to print out paperwork and complete it ahead of time for quicker service.
- Paperwork will be collected/verified by a clinical staff member and then the injection will be given.
- It is possible to have a reaction to a flu shot, so staff will monitor your response for about 20 minutes following the injection, while you wait in your car.
- Masks will be required while interacting with staff, even if you are in your vehicle, for both your protection and the protection of our staff.
- Staff will be wearing protective gear including masks, gloves and face shields.
“Annual flu shots are an important part of flu prevention, especially in this season of concern regarding COVID,” said Brad Housman, MD, chief medical officer of Baptist Health Paducah. “In addition to good hand washing and staying home if you’re sick, vaccination is a very important part of keeping our community health.”
In addition to the two curbside clinics, you may also get a flu shot at Baptist Health Urgent Care, located on the Baptist Health Paducah campus. No appointment is needed.
Getting a flu shot is one of the best ways to prevent the flu, with its fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches.
