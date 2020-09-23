Annual Haunted Hall of Horror to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation will host the annual Haunted Hall of Horror at the A.C. Brase Arena.
This haunted house will take customers on a long, dark journey through the nooks and crannies of the Arena.
Those who enter should be prepared for endless mazes full of creepy clowns, 3D Freak Show, an asylum, dolls that come alive, and more frights.
Those interested can purchase tickets in advance at the A. C. Brase Arena or Osage Centre beginning October 5.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Cloth face coverings are required (no Halloween masks are allowed).
Visit the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation website for a complete list of COVID guidelines.
Dates for the haunted house and other event details can be found below:
- October 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31 | 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- October 22 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ($6 with a student ID on Oct. 22)
- $9.00 per person | Children 5 & under are free
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.