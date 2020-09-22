What you need to know Sept. 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 22.
Happy first day of Fall!
This morning you may need a light jacket. Wake-up temps will be in the 50s.
Light fog overnight could be lingering this morning during the pre-dawn hours.
Clouds will start to increase across the Heartland this afternoon.
Some areas in southeast Missouri could see a few sprinkles or isolated showers, but much of the region will stay dry.
Afternoon highs will range in the mid to upper 70s.
Clouds will stick around overnight, which will help keep overnight temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.
There is a slight chance for isolated showers on Wednesday.
A cold front will increase the chance for more rain by the weekend.
- Governor Mike Parson will hold a ceremonial bill signing of the Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund in Jackson on Tuesday.
- The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday to discuss the county’s mask mandate.
- New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle could have federal funding slashed under a memorandum by President Trump that sought to identify localities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities.”
- President Trump said he expects to name his choice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court by week’s end.
- The Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday announced a state of emergency as it prepares for a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
- Tropical Storm Beta made landfall on the Texas coast early Tuesday.
- The CDC took an unusual step in backtracking on its new guidance on how easily the coronavirus can spread form person to person.
- A small earthquake rattled parts of southeast Missouri on Monday night.
- For the first time in decades, a blue moon will add an extra spooky factor to Halloween in 2020.
- Crews are working to complete phase 2 on the Center Junction project.
