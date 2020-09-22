USDA investing $2M to the City of Greenville to improve the city’s wastewater collection and treatment system

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Trump Administration, along with Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Missouri Jeff Case, announced that the USDA is investing more than $2 million to the City of Greenville to improve the city’s wastewater collection and treatment system for its 511 citizens.
USDA is providing Greenville a $535,000 loan and $1,528,700 grant through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.
The city’s aging collection lines are exhibiting symptoms of significant inflow and infiltration, thereby straining its 40-year-old treatment system.
Planned improvements include rehabilitating manholes and lift stations, repairing the gravity main lining, and retrofitting the lagoon with updated treatment technology to help the city meet existing and upcoming limits set by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
When complete, the improvements will provide a safer and more reliable system for all residents in Greenville.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.
This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
