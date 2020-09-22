Tennessee reports 28 more deaths, 739 more cases Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 28 deaths and 739 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state’s totals to 2,261 and 185,148, respectively.
According to TDH data, there are 15,109 active cases in the state. Right now, there are 766 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Nearly 168,000 virus cases in Tennessee are now inactive/recovered.
The Shelby County Health Department says there are 108 new coronavirus cases in Shelby County with no new virus-related deaths reported within the last 24 hours.
The county’s total number of cases is now at 30,594 with the death toll remaining at 446.
SCHD says more than 28,400 people have recovered.
The health department’s health care resource tracking system shows how ICU utilization fluctuated over the weekend. On Saturday, September 19 utilization was at 88% and shifted down to 85% by Sunday. The SCHD reported utilization at 87%.
Health care officials say this system keeps track of all ICU utilization including COVID-19 patients and patients hospitalized for other health care issues.
There are 20 long term care facilities currently under investigation in Shelby County due to COVID-19 clusters affecting residents and staff.
The health department is working to help them resolve the clusters.
An alternate set of facilities have reportedly completed their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without confirming a new coronavirus case. At least 115 residents and staff have died due to COVID-19 complications.
