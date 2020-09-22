Staying clouds, with some scattered showers (mainly south)

We are watching for scattered showers as we push through the afternoon and evening hours. Best chances will be in the southern half of the Heartland. Highs today will be a little cooler than the past couple of days, thanks to all of the clouds. Most of us should still make it into the 70s. Tonight we will track more clouds and a few showers possible. Wednesday will be cloudy with more scattered showers possible, again the southern half of the Heartland has the best chance. The system that’s responsible for the clouds and showers will move out of the Heartland on Thursday, but a few showers could linger in the morning hours.