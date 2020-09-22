S7HD reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more recovered

September 22, 2020

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more recovered cases on September 22.

All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:

  • Alexander County: Two males 70s
  • Hardin County: One male 20s, one male 40s
  • Massac County: One male 30s, one female 50s
  • Pulaski County: One female 30s, one male 40s, one male 50s
  • Union County: One female 20s, one female 30s

There have been 1,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Southern Seven region.

Currently, 771 individuals have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

There are 231 active cases in the region.

Twenty-five people have died from the virus in the seven counties.

The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties are as follows:

The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties. (Source: S7HD)

