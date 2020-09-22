S7HD reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more recovered

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more recovered cases on September 22.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: Two males 70s
- Hardin County: One male 20s, one male 40s
- Massac County: One male 30s, one female 50s
- Pulaski County: One female 30s, one male 40s, one male 50s
- Union County: One female 20s, one female 30s
There have been 1,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, 771 individuals have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There are 231 active cases in the region.
Twenty-five people have died from the virus in the seven counties.
The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties are as follows:
