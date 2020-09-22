1,531 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,531 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths on Tuesday, September 22.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in the Heartland:
- Jefferson County - a man in his 50s
- Williamson County - a woman in her 90s, a man in his 90s and a woman 100+
IDPH reported a total of 277,266 cases, including 8,486 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 15 – September 21 is 3.5 percent.
As of Monday night, 1,455 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 367 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
