Murray State University revises 2021 spring semester calendar

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University has revised the 2021 spring semester calendar as part of a proactive approach to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the Racer community.
Classes will now begin January 19, 2021, moved back from the previously planned January 11 start date.
February 24 and March 30 have been designated as non-instructional study days; classes will not be taught but campus offices will be open.
Spring break, which had been set for March 15-19, has been cancelled.
May 4 marks the end of classes for the spring ’21 semester, with final exams scheduled for May 5-7.
Commencement will still take place May 8.
“While we are making great strides on campus to minimize the spread of COVID-19, we have examined the academic calendar for the 2021 spring semester for further safety measures,” said Provost Dr. Tim Todd. “As with any significant decision made by University leadership, we are taking these steps in the best interest of the students, faculty and staff that call Murray State home. We will do all we can to protect the health of the Racer community.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.