1 more COVID-19 case in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill.. (KFVS) - One additional case of COVID-19 was reported to Jackson County Health Department on September 22.
The individual, a female in her sixties, acquired the disease either through contact with known cases or through transmission in the community.
She is being placed in isolation.
Sixty-five active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 1,247 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths.
Nine individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,158 individuals.
